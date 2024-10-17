Pro Kabaddi League's Exciting Comeback: Season 11 Set to Thrill Fans

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is gearing up for a much-anticipated return on Friday, October 18, with an exhilarating opening match between the Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls at the GMCB Indoor Stadium, Gachibowli, Hyderabad. A grand launch event preceded the tournament at Hyatt Place in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, attended by PKL League Commissioner and Head of Sports Leagues at Mashal Sports, Anupam Goswami, along with team captains Pawan Sehrawat and Pardeep Narwal, and captains of the other 10 teams marking the beginning of another intense PKL season.

A unique highlight during the launch was an exhibition match featuring PKL captains against a team of notable creators, part of a collaboration with Meta. The game included personalities such as the Big Nerds, Hardik Banga, Sidhant Sarfare, and Ashish Singh, adding entertainment and fresh energy to the league. Reflecting on the PKL's journey, Anupam Goswami shared, "The PKL's first decade represents a remarkable achievement. Yet, our focus is to leverage these experiences for future growth and success of the league. As we continue to expand internationally, the pride the players have in their identity as kabaddi athletes remains a standout feature. A fan-first approach stays central to our efforts."

Telugu Titans' captain Pawan Sehrawat expressed enthusiasm for their opening match at home in Hyderabad, rallying for fan support in the season's opener. Bengaluru Bulls' captain Pardeep Narwal welcomed the challenges of PKL's Season 11, signaling the team's well-balanced readiness after a robust pre-season. The season started historically, with significant auction results in Mumbai, including eight players sold for over INR 1 crore. The tournament will follow a three-city format, starting in Hyderabad, then moving to Noida and Pune, offering an extensive display of kabaddi excitement.

