Birthday Brilliance: Wilmar Gil's Brace Seals Victory for Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC triumphed over NorthEast United 3-2 in the Indian Super League, thanks to a stellar performance by Wilmar Jordan Gil on his birthday. Despite playing with a man down, Chennaiyin FC secured their second win of the season, overcoming an early deficit with goals from Gil and Lukas Brambilla.

Updated: 17-10-2024 22:19 IST
Chennaiyin FC showcased their resilience by overturning a goal deficit to emerge victorious against NorthEast United, with a final scoreline of 3-2 in the Indian Super League match at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Thursday.

Birthday celebrant Wilmar Jordan Gil was the standout performer for the Marina Machans, netting twice and being instrumental in their victory, which was achieved despite being reduced to ten men in the closing stages of the match. His goals were complemented by a successful penalty conversion by Lukas Brambilla, securing Chennaiyin their second win of the season.

After an early setback from a NorthEast goal, Chennaiyin quickly turned the tide through proactive gameplay. Jordan Gil's header and Brambilla's penalty put them ahead before halftime. A subsequent dismissal of Laldinliana Renthlei tested their composure, yet they managed to seal the victory. They now face FC Goa in Chennai on October 24, aiming to carry forward this momentum.

