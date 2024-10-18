Danielle Collins: A Comeback on the Horizon in 2025

Tennis star Danielle Collins has announced a reversal in her retirement plans, stating she aims to return to the WTA Tour in 2025. This news follows a series of personal challenges she faced, including health issues and the impact of hurricanes in her home state of Florida.

Collins, who has been seeking medical advice on her endometriosis and fertility, took to Instagram to explain that this process has been more complex than initially expected. Yet, she expressed confidence in her medical team and her decision to extend her career to allow time for personal health pursuits.

Notably, Collins' career includes a runner-up finish at the 2022 Australian Open. Despite setbacks like her injury retirement at the Paris Olympics and a first-round exit at the U.S. Open, she remains optimistic about building on her career's momentum in 2024 before fully returning to competition in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)