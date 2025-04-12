Left Menu

Dietary Changes and Endometriosis: A Pain Management Breakthrough

A study by the University of Edinburgh suggests dietary changes may help manage endometriosis pain. Cutting down on dairy, gluten, caffeine, and alcohol improved symptoms for many women. However, the observational nature of the study means more research is needed. Supplements like turmeric also showed potential benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adelaide | Updated: 12-04-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 11:52 IST
A new study conducted by researchers from the University of Edinburgh provides insights into how dietary changes may assist women dealing with endometriosis. The study, completed by 2,388 women, reveals that alimentary adjustments like reducing dairy, gluten, caffeine, and alcohol can alleviate the condition's painful symptoms for many.

Although the study suggests potential relief, it is observational, meaning it cannot establish a direct cause-and-effect relationship between dietary changes and pain reduction. Nonetheless, the findings align with previously known anti-inflammatory properties of certain foods, offering promising leads for future research.

For those suffering from endometriosis, adopting diets like the Mediterranean or low FODMAP may be beneficial. While supplements such as turmeric or ginger might also help, experts advise working with a dietitian to ensure nutritional balance and effectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

