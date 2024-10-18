Coldplay to Feature on Barça Jersey for Upcoming Clásico as Part of Spotify Partnership

A new chapter in the ongoing collaboration between FC Barcelona and Spotify will debut on 26 October during the men's El Clásico, where Barça players will wear a special jersey featuring a design inspired by Coldplay. The women's team will also sport the jersey in their match against Eibar on 2 November.

The featured emblem, inspired by Coldplay's newly released tenth album, Moon Music, celebrates the shared connection between football and music. The album, released on 4 October, has already gained attention with singles like feelslikeimfallinginlove and WE PRAY, which includes collaborations with Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna, and TINI.

Coldplay is no stranger to global acclaim, being the most streamed British band on Spotify and boasting 11 tracks in the platform's Billions Club, where each song has surpassed a billion streams. Their music, notably Viva la Vida, is fondly remembered by Barça fans as the soundtrack to the club's historic 2009 victories.

In keeping with tradition, limited edition jerseys featuring the Coldplay logo will be available for fans, starting with a pre-sale registration on 17 October. Two unique editions will be up for grabs: 1,899 units of the standard match-quality jersey and 22 ultra-exclusive units featuring a fluorescent logo, signed by the starting players of both the men’s Clásico and the women’s Liga F game.

In addition to the jerseys, a Coldplay-themed lifestyle clothing line—featuring t-shirts, hoodies, and scarves—will also launch on Friday at Barça Stores and online. All proceeds from this collection will support a joint initiative between the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR/ACNUR) and the FC Barcelona Foundation, reaffirming the partnership’s dedication to using sport to transform lives.

This collaboration follows in the footsteps of previous artist collaborations through Spotify, including KAROL G, The Rolling Stones, ROSALÍA, and DRAKE. Through these partnerships, FC Barcelona and Spotify continue to blend the worlds of music and football, offering fans fresh ways to engage with both. 4o You said: