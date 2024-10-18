New Zealand's Dominant Lead in Rain-Hit Test Against India

On the third day of the rain-affected opening test, New Zealand dominated with a first-innings total of 402, answering India's mere 46 all out, thereby securing a hefty lead of 356 runs.

Rachin Ravindra played a standout innings, securing a century with 134 runs, assisted by Tim Southee who contributed a solid 65 runs. Devon Conway also made significant progress with his overnight score of 91.

For India, bowlers Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav provided some relief with Jadeja claiming figures of 3-72 and Yadav securing 3-99. However, the home team remains under intense pressure as the match progresses.

