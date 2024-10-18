Left Menu

New Zealand's Dominant Lead in Rain-Hit Test Against India

New Zealand took a commanding 356-run lead in the opening test against India, largely due to Rachin Ravindra's 134 and Tim Southee's 65. Despite India's low first-innings total of 46, bowlers Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav managed to claim six wickets collectively for the home side.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 13:20 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 13:20 IST
New Zealand's Dominant Lead in Rain-Hit Test Against India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On the third day of the rain-affected opening test, New Zealand dominated with a first-innings total of 402, answering India's mere 46 all out, thereby securing a hefty lead of 356 runs.

Rachin Ravindra played a standout innings, securing a century with 134 runs, assisted by Tim Southee who contributed a solid 65 runs. Devon Conway also made significant progress with his overnight score of 91.

For India, bowlers Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav provided some relief with Jadeja claiming figures of 3-72 and Yadav securing 3-99. However, the home team remains under intense pressure as the match progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024