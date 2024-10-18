Left Menu

From Premier League Jets to French Bus Seats: Andy Carroll's New Chapter

Andy Carroll, a former England footballer, has transitioned from Premier League luxury to the French fourth division, embracing bus travel and lower wages. Despite challenges, he remains passionate about playing and dreams of sharing the field with his son someday, valuing experience over financial gain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 18-10-2024 14:58 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 14:58 IST
  • Country:
  • France

Andy Carroll, once a name synonymous with Premier League glitz and glamour, has embarked on an unexpected journey in French football's lower tiers. The 35-year-old ex-England forward, known for his towering presence on the field, swapped private jets for bus seats, embracing a simpler, yet fulfilling lifestyle.

Carroll left the English top league in 2021, moving to Amiens for the 2023-24 Ligue 2 season. Struggling to retain his starting position, he recently joined Girondins de Bordeaux, now in National 2 due to financial setbacks. Carroll, earning less than his reported rent expenses, dismissed lucrative Saudi offers for the love of the game.

Despite the discomfort of lengthy bus trips, Carroll cherishes life in Bordeaux. Scoring four goals in his first two matches, he dreams of playing competitively until 40 and alongside his son Lucas. To Carroll, football remains a passion, beyond the monetary allure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

