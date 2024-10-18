Eddie Howe Congratulates Tuchel on England Appointment

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has clarified that he was not approached by the Football Association prior to the appointment of Thomas Tuchel as head coach of the England national team.

Howe, who was speculated to be in the running, confirmed to reporters that the FA made no contact with him. Tuchel, known for his previous successful stints with Chelsea and Bayern Munich, replaces Lee Carsley, who temporarily led the team following Gareth Southgate's resignation.

Howe expressed his support for Tuchel, lauding his capabilities, and wished him success with England while maintaining his focus on managing Newcastle United.

