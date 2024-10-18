Left Menu

Eddie Howe Congratulates Tuchel on England Appointment

Eddie Howe, Newcastle United's manager, stated he was not contacted by the FA regarding the England national team head coach position before Thomas Tuchel's appointment. Howe expressed his support and praised Tuchel while emphasizing his own commitment to Newcastle United.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 16:34 IST
Eddie Howe Congratulates Tuchel on England Appointment
Eddie Howe

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has clarified that he was not approached by the Football Association prior to the appointment of Thomas Tuchel as head coach of the England national team.

Howe, who was speculated to be in the running, confirmed to reporters that the FA made no contact with him. Tuchel, known for his previous successful stints with Chelsea and Bayern Munich, replaces Lee Carsley, who temporarily led the team following Gareth Southgate's resignation.

Howe expressed his support for Tuchel, lauding his capabilities, and wished him success with England while maintaining his focus on managing Newcastle United.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024