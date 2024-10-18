Left Menu

Sai Sudharsan's Stellar Double Century Stuns Delhi

B Sai Sudharsan scored an impressive double century, leading Tamil Nadu to a dominant 379/1 against Delhi on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy game. Misreading pitch conditions and poor team selection cost Delhi, as Sudharsan and fellow batsmen capitalized on lackluster bowling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 17:47 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 17:47 IST
Sai Sudharsan's Stellar Double Century Stuns Delhi
Sai Sudharsan
  • Country:
  • India

In a display of batting brilliance, B Sai Sudharsan scored a majestic double century, propelling Tamil Nadu to a commanding 379 for 1 against Delhi during the first day of their Ranji Trophy match. Delhi's captain, Himmat Singh, faced criticism after misjudging pitch conditions, leading to disastrous team decisions.

The left-handed Sudharsan ended the day unbeaten on 202, having built formidable partnerships with N Jagadeesan and Washington Sundar, who contributed significantly to the innings. Delhi's bowlers struggled, as the likes of Navdeep Saini and Himanshu Chauhan failed to capitalize on early opportunities.

Sudharsan's masterclass included a variety of strokes, impressing onlookers like Gujarat Titans' Director of Cricket, Vikram Solanki. Despite some resistance from Delhi's bowlers, he reached his double century with a single off Harsh Tyagi, closing a day that starkly highlighted Delhi's strategic blunders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024