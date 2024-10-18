Sai Sudharsan's Stellar Double Century Stuns Delhi
B Sai Sudharsan scored an impressive double century, leading Tamil Nadu to a dominant 379/1 against Delhi on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy game. Misreading pitch conditions and poor team selection cost Delhi, as Sudharsan and fellow batsmen capitalized on lackluster bowling.
In a display of batting brilliance, B Sai Sudharsan scored a majestic double century, propelling Tamil Nadu to a commanding 379 for 1 against Delhi during the first day of their Ranji Trophy match. Delhi's captain, Himmat Singh, faced criticism after misjudging pitch conditions, leading to disastrous team decisions.
The left-handed Sudharsan ended the day unbeaten on 202, having built formidable partnerships with N Jagadeesan and Washington Sundar, who contributed significantly to the innings. Delhi's bowlers struggled, as the likes of Navdeep Saini and Himanshu Chauhan failed to capitalize on early opportunities.
Sudharsan's masterclass included a variety of strokes, impressing onlookers like Gujarat Titans' Director of Cricket, Vikram Solanki. Despite some resistance from Delhi's bowlers, he reached his double century with a single off Harsh Tyagi, closing a day that starkly highlighted Delhi's strategic blunders.
