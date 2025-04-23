White House Maintains Status Quo on Tax-Exemptions Amid Environmental Policy Widens
The White House does not plan to revoke tax-exempt statuses of climate organizations amid ongoing preparations for executive orders. Concerns rose following President Trump's remarks on charitable statuses. On Earth Day, the administration reinforced its environmental strategies while highlighting U.S.-China trade tariffs and energy expansion policies.
- Country:
- United States
The White House assured that there are no immediate plans to revoke the tax-exempt status of climate-focused non-profits, a concern sparked by recent executive orders. This announcement comes as eco-groups brace for potential policy shifts impacting their operations.
In a virtual meeting attended by thousands, nonprofits discussed strategies to mitigate risks of losing tax advantages, following President Trump's threats against the charitable status of major institutions like Harvard. Despite unease, legal experts advise clients to remain calm pending official moves by the administration.
Coinciding with Earth Day, the Trump administration released a statement detailing initiatives aimed at environmental protection, including tariffs on China to curb reliance on high-emission imports and federal land expansions for resource development. While these moves signal an environmental focus, concerns about their impact on non-profits persist.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Stocks surge after President Trump announces a 90-day pause on tariffs except for China, sending the Dow up 1,800 points, reports AP.
Donald's Diagnostic: Former President Trump's Fitness Unveiled
SA Reaffirms Green Commitment on Earth Day 2025: Minister George’s Vision
Greening Uttar Pradesh: Miyawaki Forests and Plastic Roads Revolutionize Earth Day
In meeting with Vance, PM Modi conveyed greetings to President Trump; says he looks forward to Trump's visit to India later this year.