Zelenskiy Suggests Russian Theft of Chinese Drone Technology

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has accused Russia of possibly stealing drone technology from Chinese workers at a production site in Russia. This comes amid Ukraine's concerns over China's alleged support for Russia's war efforts, with Kyiv summoning the Chinese Ambassador to express these worries.

In a dramatic announcement, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of potentially pilfering drone technology from Chinese nationals working at a production site within its borders. This revelation was made during a Kyiv news conference shortly after Zelenskiy alleged that China supplied military aid to Russia, a claim China fervently denies.

The situation has prompted Ukraine's Foreign Ministry to summon Chinese Ambassador Ma Shengkun, conveying concerns about Beijing's involvement in the ongoing conflict. By suggesting Russian acquisition of drone technology from China might have occurred unbeknownst to Beijing, Zelenskiy appears to diplomatically temper his critique even as tensions mount.

Zelenskiy further reported potential recruitment of Chinese nationals by Russia. Ukraine now seeks to convey its findings to the Chinese government through official channels, aiming to underscore the serious implications of Chinese citizens participating in activities linked to military aggression against Ukraine.

