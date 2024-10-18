Pakistan Secures Historic Test Win in Multan Against England

In a thrilling display of cricket dominance, Pakistan ended their nearly four-year drought of home victories by defeating England by 152 runs in the second Test at Multan, thus leveling the series 1-1. The victory marked a pivotal moment as Pakistan capitalized on England's mid-order collapse in the first innings.

Following a crushing defeat in the first Test, Pakistan staged a comeback with a resounding win. England's chase of a 297-run target crumbled when they resumed Day 4 at 36/2. Early strikes by Sajid Khan and Noman Ali set the tone, leaving England reeling at 55/4 and struggling thereafter.

Prominent figures like Joe Root and Harry Brook fell cheaply, with Noman Ali's bowling prowess on full display as he claimed 8 wickets for 46 runs in the second innings. His masterclass resulted in a match haul of 11 wickets, steering Pakistan to a memorable victory. Sajid Khan's contribution, with 7 wickets in the match, earned him the Player of the Match award. Pakistan last won a home Test match against South Africa in 2021. The series will now head to a decisive third Test in Rawalpindi on October 24.

