Left Menu

Spin Magic: Noman Ali and Sajid Khan Lead Pakistan to Historic Victory

In a remarkable Test match in Multan, Pakistan's Noman Ali and Sajid Khan spun their way to a victorious end, clinching a series-leveling win against England. Key performances from Shan Masood's squad, including a commendable 63 from Salman Ali Agha, marked Pakistan's return to form on home soil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 19:11 IST
Spin Magic: Noman Ali and Sajid Khan Lead Pakistan to Historic Victory
Pakistan Team (Photo Pakistan Cricket/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In Multan, Pakistan achieved a significant 152-run triumph against England in the second Test, breaking a long wait for a home victory since 2021. Test captain Shan Masood highlighted the pivotal role of spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan, whose expertise was instrumental in securing all wickets in the match.

Noman and Sajid's outstanding performances were crucial, as they managed to claim all 20 England wickets, making a third bowler unnecessary in the second innings. Shan Masood commended their seasoned abilities and team support, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts from other team members, including vital runs from Zahid and Jamal.

Salman Ali Agha emerged as a standout player, adding a critical 63 runs in the second innings for Pakistan's competitive score. Shan Masood expressed admiration for Agha's maturity and contributions under pressure, signaling his bright future in the team. With the victory, Masood's six-match winless streak as captain ended, marking a momentous milestone for both the player and Pakistan cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024