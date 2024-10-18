Spin Magic: Noman Ali and Sajid Khan Lead Pakistan to Historic Victory

In Multan, Pakistan achieved a significant 152-run triumph against England in the second Test, breaking a long wait for a home victory since 2021. Test captain Shan Masood highlighted the pivotal role of spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan, whose expertise was instrumental in securing all wickets in the match.

Noman and Sajid's outstanding performances were crucial, as they managed to claim all 20 England wickets, making a third bowler unnecessary in the second innings. Shan Masood commended their seasoned abilities and team support, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts from other team members, including vital runs from Zahid and Jamal.

Salman Ali Agha emerged as a standout player, adding a critical 63 runs in the second innings for Pakistan's competitive score. Shan Masood expressed admiration for Agha's maturity and contributions under pressure, signaling his bright future in the team. With the victory, Masood's six-match winless streak as captain ended, marking a momentous milestone for both the player and Pakistan cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)