Rachin Ravindra's Heroic Century Shines in India

New Zealand cricketer Rachin Ravindra was the star of the game in the first test against India on Friday, captivating Bengaluru crowds with his outstanding century. His impressive innings, which featured a wide array of strokes, played a crucial role in New Zealand amassing a solid lead.

The young cricketer's remarkable achievement, a knock of 134 runs, came amid an exceptional partnership with Tim Southee and followed a day in which they had bowled out India for a mere 46. During his monumental performance, Ravindra displayed rare emotion, marking a significant moment in his career with a celebratory fist pump.

Ravindra's connection to India added to the occasion's emotional weight, especially as his family, including his father, witnessed his performance. With roots in Bengaluru, Ravindra embraced the support from the local fans while acknowledging the influence of playing in familiar conditions during past tournaments.

