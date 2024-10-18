Left Menu

Rachin Ravindra's Heroic Century Shines in India

Rachin Ravindra's century delighted Bengaluru fans as he defied India with a stunning knock of 134, contributing to New Zealand's lead in the first test. His milestone was celebrated passionately, highlighting both his on-field success and personal connection to India, where his family watched with pride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 19:14 IST
Rachin Ravindra's Heroic Century Shines in India
Rachin Ravindra

New Zealand cricketer Rachin Ravindra was the star of the game in the first test against India on Friday, captivating Bengaluru crowds with his outstanding century. His impressive innings, which featured a wide array of strokes, played a crucial role in New Zealand amassing a solid lead.

The young cricketer's remarkable achievement, a knock of 134 runs, came amid an exceptional partnership with Tim Southee and followed a day in which they had bowled out India for a mere 46. During his monumental performance, Ravindra displayed rare emotion, marking a significant moment in his career with a celebratory fist pump.

Ravindra's connection to India added to the occasion's emotional weight, especially as his family, including his father, witnessed his performance. With roots in Bengaluru, Ravindra embraced the support from the local fans while acknowledging the influence of playing in familiar conditions during past tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024