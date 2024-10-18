Muhammad Rizwan Poised to Lead Pakistan in White-Ball Cricket

Muhammad Rizwan is emerging as the favored candidate to captain Pakistan's white-ball cricket team, as revealed by a reliable source within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The announcement is expected soon, ahead of the upcoming tours of Australia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa.

Selectors have collaborated with PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and head coach Gary Kirsten in making this crucial decision. Rizwan's experience and leadership skills in domestic cricket and the Pakistan Super League have positioned him as the leading choice following Babar Azam's resignation to focus on batting.

The PCB intends to include top players such as Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Naseem Shah in the squad after their recent rest. The selectors are considering introducing new talents for the tours, aiming to balance experience and youth in the team lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)