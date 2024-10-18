Left Menu

Muhammad Rizwan Poised to Lead Pakistan in White-Ball Cricket

Muhammad Rizwan is likely to be named the new captain of Pakistan's white-ball cricket team. Meetings have been held with board officials to finalize the decision before the team's tours to Australia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa. This leadership shift follows Babar Azam's resignation as captain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 18-10-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 19:14 IST
Muhammad Rizwan Poised to Lead Pakistan in White-Ball Cricket
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Muhammad Rizwan is emerging as the favored candidate to captain Pakistan's white-ball cricket team, as revealed by a reliable source within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The announcement is expected soon, ahead of the upcoming tours of Australia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa.

Selectors have collaborated with PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and head coach Gary Kirsten in making this crucial decision. Rizwan's experience and leadership skills in domestic cricket and the Pakistan Super League have positioned him as the leading choice following Babar Azam's resignation to focus on batting.

The PCB intends to include top players such as Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Naseem Shah in the squad after their recent rest. The selectors are considering introducing new talents for the tours, aiming to balance experience and youth in the team lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024