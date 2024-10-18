Kuldeep Yadav Banks on Turn and Batters' Resilience in Test Showdown

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav expressed optimism over the pitch conditions, anticipating increased spin, and urged India's batters to amass a significant second innings lead. On Friday, India concluded day three of the first Test at 231 for three, trailing by 125 runs. Yadav remarked, "Spinners found some assistance during our bowling spell, and we expect more on the fifth day. A hefty target is imperative to ensure a competitive edge."

In his remarks, Kuldeep hoped Sarfaraz Khan, unbeaten at 70, continues his stellar performance, referencing Khan's 200-run innings in the Irani Trophy. "Technique is secondary to runs at this point. Sarfaraz demonstrated incredible prowess against left-arm spinners today, which forced New Zealand to rely on pacers," he said.

While collecting three wickets against New Zealand, Yadav acknowledged Rachin Ravindra's century, commenting on missed opportunities to dismiss him. "Ravindra played exceptionally well, enhancing significantly in recent years. Both he and Southee contributed crucial runs for New Zealand. My aim was to bowl a persistent line, hoping for breakthroughs against their partnership," Yadav added.

(With inputs from agencies.)