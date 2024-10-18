Left Menu

Kuldeep Yadav Banks on Turn and Batters' Resilience in Test Showdown

Kuldeep Yadav shared insights on the Test match, expressing hope for a significant total to support spinners. He praised Sarfaraz Khan's performance and highlighted Rachin Ravindra’s batting prowess. Kuldeep emphasized strategy against New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra and Tim Southee, focusing on bowling a good length amidst close calls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-10-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 19:51 IST
Kuldeep Yadav Banks on Turn and Batters' Resilience in Test Showdown
Kuldeep Yadav

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav expressed optimism over the pitch conditions, anticipating increased spin, and urged India's batters to amass a significant second innings lead. On Friday, India concluded day three of the first Test at 231 for three, trailing by 125 runs. Yadav remarked, "Spinners found some assistance during our bowling spell, and we expect more on the fifth day. A hefty target is imperative to ensure a competitive edge."

In his remarks, Kuldeep hoped Sarfaraz Khan, unbeaten at 70, continues his stellar performance, referencing Khan's 200-run innings in the Irani Trophy. "Technique is secondary to runs at this point. Sarfaraz demonstrated incredible prowess against left-arm spinners today, which forced New Zealand to rely on pacers," he said.

While collecting three wickets against New Zealand, Yadav acknowledged Rachin Ravindra's century, commenting on missed opportunities to dismiss him. "Ravindra played exceptionally well, enhancing significantly in recent years. Both he and Southee contributed crucial runs for New Zealand. My aim was to bowl a persistent line, hoping for breakthroughs against their partnership," Yadav added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024