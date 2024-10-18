Left Menu

Sajid Khan Leads Pakistan to Triumphant Victory Over England in Multan

Pakistan secured a significant victory against England in Multan, with Sajid Khan named Player of the Match. Khan praised his teammates and highlighted the contributions of Noman Ali and Kamran Ghulam. Noman Ali took 8 wickets in the second innings, sealing Pakistan's win and leveling the series 1-1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 23:05 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 23:05 IST
Sajid Khan (X/@TheRealPCB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Sajid Khan was awarded Player of the Match after leading his team to a commanding 152-run victory over England in the second Test at Multan, tying the series 1-1. Khan expressed gratitude to fans and emphasized the team's cohesive effort, marking a successful comeback.

Key among the contributors was Noman Ali, whose experience was noted by Khan. "Noman is one of the most experienced players in our team," he mentioned, highlighting the crucial partnership between them as they shared wickets across both innings. The first innings saw Khan excel with the ball, while Ali shone in the second, with both making valuable contributions to the batting lineup.

The match saw debutant Kamran Ghulam impress, adding to a solid team performance. Despite an initial setback with an innings loss in the first Test, Pakistan fought back resiliently. England crumbled on Day 4, chasing 297, with Sajid Khan setting the tone by dismissing Ollie Pope early. Noman Ali's career-best 8/46 sealed England's fate, and Khan's combined efforts earned him the Player of the Match recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

