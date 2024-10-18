Thriller in Sharjah: Dottin's All-Round Heroics Can't Stop New Zealand
Deandra Dottin's exceptional performance with both bat and ball wasn't enough for West Indies as New Zealand secured an eight-run victory in the T20 World Cup semi-final. New Zealand will now face South Africa in the final, aiming to claim the title of world champion.
In an electrifying semi-final clash in Sharjah, West Indies' Deandra Dottin dazzled with both bat and ball but could not sway the result in their favor. New Zealand, with a moderate total of 128, emerged victorious by eight runs, advancing to the T20 World Cup final.
The New Zealand innings, marked by an impressive opening partnership between Suzie Bates and Georgia Plimmer, faced setbacks as Dottin's bowling disrupted their middle order. However, a crucial unbeaten 20 by Isabella Gaze helped them cross the 125-mark.
Facing a target of 129, West Indies' batters faltered early due to Eden Carson's bowling onslaught. Despite three let-offs, Dottin waged a lone battle, but her dismissal in the 17th over by Amelia Kerr sealed West Indies' fate.
