Rizwan Poised to Lead Pakistan Against Australia in White-Ball Series

In a decisive move, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is anticipated to release the lineup for the forthcoming white-ball series against Australia next week. Insider sources have revealed that Mohammad Rizwan is the frontrunner to succeed Babar Azam as captain, with the decision resting in the hands of PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, following a consultative process with selectors and officials.

Fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain is eyeing a return to the One Day International (ODI) scene, having last donned Pakistan's colors in a match against New Zealand in January 2023. All-rounder Aamir Jamal and wicketkeeper batter Haseebullah are also being considered for inclusion in the squad facing the Australian side, known as the Baggy Greens.

The ODI campaign is set to commence on November 4 at Melbourne Cricket Ground, with subsequent matches scheduled for November 8 at Adelaide Oval and November 10 at Optus Stadium. After the ODI series, Pakistan will compete in three T20Is on November 14, 16, and 18, following a key Test match against England in Rawalpindi starting October 24.

Meanwhile, Australia's side, led by Pat Cummins, will see notable absentees, including Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh, who will be on paternity leave. Cameron Green will miss the season for back surgery. Josh Inglis will serve as the sole wicketkeeper, with Alex Carey excluded despite strong performances against England. Australia's squad comprises Pat Cummins, Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, and Adam Zampa.

