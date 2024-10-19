Left Menu

Thrilling Debut: Tigers Edge Knights in Pro Cricket League Opener

The Ghaziabad Bhawani Tigers won a nail-biting Pro Cricket League opener against the Faridabad Sledgehammers Knights by 5 runs. Star performances included Peter Trego's half-century and Shahbaz Nadeem's crucial wickets. Despite Pawan Negi's 82, the Sledgehammers fell short, setting an exciting tone for the league.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 12:16 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 12:16 IST
Team Ghaziabad Bhawani Tigers (Photo: PCL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The opening match of the Pro Cricket League set the stage for a thrilling season as the Ghaziabad Bhawani Tigers clinched a narrow 5-run victory over the Faridabad Sledgehammers Knights. The game witnessed nail-biting moments and stellar performances from both sides, marking a historic commencement for the league.

Opting to field first, the Sledgehammers appeared promising. However, the Bhawani Tigers took full advantage of the batting conditions. Led by Peter Trego's solid knock of 59 off 36 balls, the Tigers established a formidable total. Sanjeev Adhana and Zeeshan Mewati contributed significantly, ensuring a competitive score of 211/8 in 20 overs.

In response, the Sledgehammers mounted a valiant chase. Despite Pawan Negi's explosive 82 off 34 deliveries, frequent loss of wickets hindered their momentum. Shahbaz Nadeem's crucial 3 for 30 from his spell turned the tide for the Tigers. The Knights wrapped up at 206/8, falling agonizingly short in this electrifying contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

