Thrilling Debut: Tigers Edge Knights in Pro Cricket League Opener

The opening match of the Pro Cricket League set the stage for a thrilling season as the Ghaziabad Bhawani Tigers clinched a narrow 5-run victory over the Faridabad Sledgehammers Knights. The game witnessed nail-biting moments and stellar performances from both sides, marking a historic commencement for the league.

Opting to field first, the Sledgehammers appeared promising. However, the Bhawani Tigers took full advantage of the batting conditions. Led by Peter Trego's solid knock of 59 off 36 balls, the Tigers established a formidable total. Sanjeev Adhana and Zeeshan Mewati contributed significantly, ensuring a competitive score of 211/8 in 20 overs.

In response, the Sledgehammers mounted a valiant chase. Despite Pawan Negi's explosive 82 off 34 deliveries, frequent loss of wickets hindered their momentum. Shahbaz Nadeem's crucial 3 for 30 from his spell turned the tide for the Tigers. The Knights wrapped up at 206/8, falling agonizingly short in this electrifying contest.

