Pawan Sehrawat's 1200-Point Milestone Overshadowed by Telugu Titans' Victory

Telugu Titans captain Pawan Sehrawat, unaware of his personal milestone, was solely focused on leading his team to victory in their Season 11 opener of the Pro Kabaddi League against the Bengaluru Bulls.

Playing at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, the Titans delivered a memorable performance, much to the delight of their coach Krishan Kumar Hooda and the fervent home crowd.

The spotlight was on Sehrawat, who became the third player in league history to cross the 1200-point threshold, yet his priority remained the team's success. He emphasized the strength of their defense, underscoring their crucial support in the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)