Left Menu

India's Junior Hockey Triumph in Sultan of Johor Cup Opener

The Indian junior men's hockey team defeated Japan 4-2 in the Sultan of Johor Cup opener. Goal scorers included Amir Ali, Gurjot Singh, Anand Sourabh Kushwaha, and Ankit Pal for India, while Tsubasa Tanaka and Rakusei Yamanaka scored for Japan. The victory was celebrated by PR Sreejesh, the junior team coach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johor | Updated: 19-10-2024 16:02 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 16:02 IST
India's Junior Hockey Triumph in Sultan of Johor Cup Opener
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

The Indian junior men's hockey team began its Sultan of Johor Cup campaign with a commendable 4-2 victory against Japan on Saturday. The win was a significant start to their tournament journey.

India's scoresheet displayed contributions from players Amir Ali, Gurjot Singh, Anand Sourabh Kushwaha, and Ankit Pal. They found their rhythm early, showcasing an aggressive gameplay strategy, led by Amir Ali's field goal in the 12th minute.

Despite Japan's efforts, with goals from Tsubasa Tanaka and Rakusei Yamanaka, India maintained dominance. PR Sreejesh, the legendary goalkeeper and junior team coach, expressed his satisfaction with the team's performance as they look towards their next matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024