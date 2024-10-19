India's Junior Hockey Triumph in Sultan of Johor Cup Opener

The Indian junior men's hockey team began its Sultan of Johor Cup campaign with a commendable 4-2 victory against Japan on Saturday. The win was a significant start to their tournament journey.

India's scoresheet displayed contributions from players Amir Ali, Gurjot Singh, Anand Sourabh Kushwaha, and Ankit Pal. They found their rhythm early, showcasing an aggressive gameplay strategy, led by Amir Ali's field goal in the 12th minute.

Despite Japan's efforts, with goals from Tsubasa Tanaka and Rakusei Yamanaka, India maintained dominance. PR Sreejesh, the legendary goalkeeper and junior team coach, expressed his satisfaction with the team's performance as they look towards their next matches.

