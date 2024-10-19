Mohammedan Sporting Club Eyes First Home Victory Against Kerala Blasters
Mohammedan Sporting Club is seeking its first home win in the Indian Super League (ISL) against Kerala Blasters FC. The match is vital for Mohammedan after a rough season start, placing them 10th on the table. Kerala Blasters aim to break their away match trend and secure a third consecutive win in Kolkata.
Debutants Mohammedan Sporting Club are set to host Kerala Blasters FC in search of their first home victory in the Indian Super League (ISL) this Sunday. Both teams are determined to claim victory, but for Mohammedan, this match is pivotal.
After a 0-3 loss to Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Kolkata derby, Mohammedan sits 10th in the points table with just four points from four games. With two winless home games under their belt, a win over Kerala Blasters is crucial to avoid joining teams like Jamshedpur FC and East Bengal without a home win.
Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters face defensive setbacks in away fixtures, having conceded in each of their last nine trips. A win on Sunday could overturn this trend and mark their third consecutive victory in Kolkata, enhancing their top-six chances this season. Both sides are committed to their strategies and are eagerly preparing for the upcoming challenge.
