Mohammedan Sporting Club Eyes First Home Victory Against Kerala Blasters

Debutants Mohammedan Sporting Club are set to host Kerala Blasters FC in search of their first home victory in the Indian Super League (ISL) this Sunday. Both teams are determined to claim victory, but for Mohammedan, this match is pivotal.

After a 0-3 loss to Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Kolkata derby, Mohammedan sits 10th in the points table with just four points from four games. With two winless home games under their belt, a win over Kerala Blasters is crucial to avoid joining teams like Jamshedpur FC and East Bengal without a home win.

Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters face defensive setbacks in away fixtures, having conceded in each of their last nine trips. A win on Sunday could overturn this trend and mark their third consecutive victory in Kolkata, enhancing their top-six chances this season. Both sides are committed to their strategies and are eagerly preparing for the upcoming challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)