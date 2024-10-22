Left Menu

Scotland to Host 2026 Commonwealth Games: Australia's Optimistic Outlook

Australia's Commonwealth Games body is relieved that the 2026 Games will be held in Scotland after Victoria's exit. The event will feature over 400 Australian participants, focusing on a reduced list of 10 sports to manage costs. The CGA plans to maintain inclusivity for all sports.

  • Country:
  • Australia

The Commonwealth sporting community breathed a sigh of relief when it was confirmed that Scotland would host the 2026 Games. This comes after Australia's Victoria shockingly withdrew due to budgetary concerns. The event will see over 400 Australian athletes and officials participating in a streamlined, cost-effective format.

Commonwealth Games Australia (CGA) praised the decision by the Commonwealth Games Federation to entrust Glasgow with the upcoming multi-sport event. The roster has been reduced to 10 disciplines, eliminating sports like hockey and shooting, to mitigate financial risks and ensure smooth operations across the four chosen venues.

CGA President Ben Houston extended thanks to Commonwealth Games Scotland for stepping in to organize the Games, hailing the decision as a pivotal step for the movement's sustainability. He emphasized that Australia aims to exceed its performance in Birmingham, promising an indelible experience for its team.

