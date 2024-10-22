Left Menu

Khar Gymkhana Revokes Jemimah Rodrigues' Membership Amid Policy Breach Controversy

Khar Gymkhana has stripped Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues of her membership after discovering her father, Ivan Rodrigues, misused privileges by organizing religious activities at concessional rates. The unanimous decision followed complaints from the Gymkhana’s AGM, highlighting the importance of adhering to institutional by-laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-10-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 17:11 IST
Jemimah Rodrigues (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Khar Gymkhana, a prestigious institution in India, has revoked the membership of prominent cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues. The decision came in response to complaints voiced during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) concerning the misuse of her membership by her father, Ivan Rodrigues. He allegedly booked the Presidential Hall at discounted rates to conduct religious gatherings, contravening Article 4 of the Gymkhana's regulations.

Shiv Malhotra, a member of the Gymkhana's managing committee, stated that around 35 such events were held over the past year and a half. He emphasized that while Jemimah is celebrated for her cricket achievements, the privilege extended through her membership was misused, leading to dissatisfaction among other members who were unable to access the space.

Madhvi Ashar, the Vice President of Khar Gymkhana, noted the spontaneous agreement among members to revoke the membership after the issue was discussed. This decision highlights the critical importance of adhering to the institution's policies and ensuring equal access for all members. Despite this setback, Jemimah Rodrigues continues to be a celebrated figure in Indian cricket, with notable performances in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is.

(With inputs from agencies.)

