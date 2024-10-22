Left Menu

Messi Mania Sparks Record Attendance and Revenue for MLS

Boosted by Lionel Messi's influence, Major League Soccer has achieved record attendance and sponsorship revenue, with a notable increase in fan engagement across stadiums and social media. The league expects nearly 12 million fans this season, with Messi playing a crucial role in their success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 22-10-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 19:53 IST
Messi Mania Sparks Record Attendance and Revenue for MLS

Major League Soccer (MLS) is experiencing a record-breaking season, driven largely by the phenomenon known as the 'Messi Effect.'

This year, MLS reported a 5% increase in overall attendance, reaching a staggering 11.45 million fans, a 14% jump from last year. Average match attendance hit a league-high of 23,234, with matches featuring Lionel Messi drawing particularly large crowds. Inter Miami's April game at Arrowhead Stadium attracted 72,610 spectators.

Beyond attendance, MLS also celebrated a 13% uptick in sponsorship revenue, with 18 new sponsors coming on board. Social media engagement soared, with significant follower gains across TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. As the playoffs commence, the league's success both on and off the field remains robust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024