Messi Mania Sparks Record Attendance and Revenue for MLS

Major League Soccer (MLS) is experiencing a record-breaking season, driven largely by the phenomenon known as the 'Messi Effect.'

This year, MLS reported a 5% increase in overall attendance, reaching a staggering 11.45 million fans, a 14% jump from last year. Average match attendance hit a league-high of 23,234, with matches featuring Lionel Messi drawing particularly large crowds. Inter Miami's April game at Arrowhead Stadium attracted 72,610 spectators.

Beyond attendance, MLS also celebrated a 13% uptick in sponsorship revenue, with 18 new sponsors coming on board. Social media engagement soared, with significant follower gains across TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. As the playoffs commence, the league's success both on and off the field remains robust.

(With inputs from agencies.)