Germany Triumphs Over India in Hockey Test Match
The Indian hockey team, recent Olympic bronze winners, fell to world champions Germany in the first Test match, losing 0-2. Goals by Henrik Mertgens and Lukas Windfeder sealed the game in Germany's favor. The match was held at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, marking an international return to the venue since 2014.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 16:53 IST
- Country:
- India
The Indian hockey team, fresh off their Olympic bronze achievement, suffered a setback in their latest match, going down 0-2 to world champions Germany. This was the first Test of a two-match series, marking a 0-1 lead for Germany.
Germany's team, featuring young talent, did not disappoint with Henrik Mertgens striking in the 4th minute and team captain Lukas Windfeder securing the second goal at the 30-minute mark.
The venue, Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, saw its first international hockey match since 2014, attracting a significant audience. The second Test is scheduled for Thursday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement