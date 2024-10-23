Germany Triumphs Over India in Hockey Test Match

The Indian hockey team, fresh off their Olympic bronze achievement, suffered a setback in their latest match, going down 0-2 to world champions Germany. This was the first Test of a two-match series, marking a 0-1 lead for Germany.

Germany's team, featuring young talent, did not disappoint with Henrik Mertgens striking in the 4th minute and team captain Lukas Windfeder securing the second goal at the 30-minute mark.

The venue, Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, saw its first international hockey match since 2014, attracting a significant audience. The second Test is scheduled for Thursday.

