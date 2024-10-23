Left Menu

Power Shift: PCB Strips Gillespie and Masood of Selection Powers

Jason Gillespie, Pakistan's red-ball coach, has been stripped of his powers in team selection by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Despite initial promises of autonomy, selection decisions have been transferred to a new panel. Gillespie and Test captain Shan Masood were informed after a defeat against England. A discussion with the PCB is anticipated post-series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rawalpindi | Updated: 23-10-2024 18:19 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 18:19 IST
Jason Gillespie
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant development, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has curtailed the autonomy of red-ball coach Jason Gillespie in team selection processes, moving away from prior assurances of complete control. Gillespie, along with Test captain Shan Masood, had been assured of an influential role in squad selection, a promise now overturned as confirmed by a PCB official following a heavy defeat against England at Multan.

Gillespie expressed his discontent over the new arrangement, stating, "I'm now just the coach for match day strategy. So, I keep out of things now and just focus on the players and getting them ready for cricket." The changes follow the appointment of a revamped selection committee, including former umpire Aleem Dar and ex-players Aaqib Javed, Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali, and Hassan Cheema, who will now oversee the selection of squads for approaching series.

A conversation between Gillespie and PCB officials is anticipated post the ongoing series against England, currently levelled at 1-1, with potential discussions about his future with the board. The new panel will also influence pitch preparation for upcoming Tests, marking a comprehensive shift in the PCB's strategic approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

