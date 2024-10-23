India vs Germany: A Tale of Missed Opportunities

In a fiercely contested hockey Test, India's national team fell to a 0-2 defeat against world champions Germany on Wednesday. Chief coach Craig Fulton expressed concerns over India's attacking limitations and ineffective penalty corners.

The Indian side, led by Harmanpreet Singh, squandered eight penalty corners, while Germany capitalized early with two goals within 30 minutes. Coach Fulton underscored the need for early game dominance.

Despite attempting variations in their penalty corners, the Indian team struggled to capitalize on opportunities. Harmanpreet acknowledged the importance of the match for experimentation in preparation for upcoming competitions like the Pro League.

(With inputs from agencies.)