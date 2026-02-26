Cross-Border Tensions Rise: Pakistan vs Afghan Taliban
Pakistan's security forces countered unprovoked attacks by Afghan Taliban along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, resulting in heavy casualties and destruction of equipment. The clashes took place across various sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, with Pakistan's troops responding effectively to the aggression.
Pakistan's security forces responded to unprovoked attacks by Afghan Taliban forces at various points along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, as reported by Pakistan's information ministry.
The ministry announced on the social media platform X that Taliban forces initiated fire across several sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. In retaliation, Pakistani troops mounted an immediate and effective response.
Reports indicate that the Pakistani forces managed to inflict heavy casualties on the opposing side, while successfully destroying multiple Taliban posts and equipment during the confrontation.