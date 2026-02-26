Controversial Kansas Law Invalidates Transgender ID Changes

Effective Thursday, the Kansas state government has nullified identity document changes for transgender residents, impacting over 1,000 individuals who had altered gender markers on driver's licenses and birth certificates. This move follows a controversial law that mandates state documents reflect birth-assigned sex.

The law also restricts the future modification of these documents and requires transgender residents to cover the cost of new licenses. Additionally, it mandates that government facilities enforce bathroom usage based on original birth sex, increasing restrictions faced by transgender people nationwide.

Critics, including Harper Seldin from the ACLU, warn of heightened dangers for transgender individuals during interactions with law enforcement or in seeking jobs, housing, and public services. The ACLU anticipates challenging the law in court, aiming to file a lawsuit by week's end.