Left Menu

Vissel Kobe Triumphs Over Ulsan HD in ACL Clash

Ulsan HD remains winless in the Asian Champions League group stage after a 2-0 defeat by Vissel Kobe, leaving them at the bottom of the standings. Taisei Miyashiro scored twice for the Japanese team. Meanwhile, Shanghai Shenhua secured a 2-0 victory over Kawasaki Frontale in the same group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 19:45 IST
Vissel Kobe Triumphs Over Ulsan HD in ACL Clash

Ulsan HD's performance in the Asian Champions League continues to falter, as they suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Japan's Vissel Kobe on Wednesday. This result leaves the former champions struggling at the foot of the league standings without a point in three matches.

Despite being two-time Asian winners, Ulsan sits last in the 12-team setup, trailing leaders Gwangju FC by nine points. Kobe's victory puts them within two points of the summit, thanks to Taisei Miyashiro's double taking advantage of lackluster play from the Korean side's midfield.

Adding to the day's events, Shanghai Shenhua rose to fourth place after defeating a reduced Kawasaki Frontale team 2-0. The match saw Brazilian winger Marcinho dismissed early, impacting Frontale's performance, with goals from Haijian and Luis sealing the result for the hosts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024