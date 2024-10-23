Vissel Kobe Triumphs Over Ulsan HD in ACL Clash

Ulsan HD's performance in the Asian Champions League continues to falter, as they suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Japan's Vissel Kobe on Wednesday. This result leaves the former champions struggling at the foot of the league standings without a point in three matches.

Despite being two-time Asian winners, Ulsan sits last in the 12-team setup, trailing leaders Gwangju FC by nine points. Kobe's victory puts them within two points of the summit, thanks to Taisei Miyashiro's double taking advantage of lackluster play from the Korean side's midfield.

Adding to the day's events, Shanghai Shenhua rose to fourth place after defeating a reduced Kawasaki Frontale team 2-0. The match saw Brazilian winger Marcinho dismissed early, impacting Frontale's performance, with goals from Haijian and Luis sealing the result for the hosts.

