Israel Unveils Iran-Hamas Connection: Major Funding Exposed

Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz discloses evidence of Iran's financial support to Hamas, revealing a $500 million transaction aimed at destroying Israel and opposing the US, strengthening Iran's ties to terrorism across the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 23:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In a startling revelation, Israel's Defense Minister, Israel Katz, disclosed for the first time, concrete evidence of communication between Iran and the late Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. This revelation underscores Iran's backing of Hamas's destructive ambitions towards Israel, including responsibility for the deadly events of October 7.

Minister Katz detailed the exchange wherein Hamas leaders requested a hefty sum of USD 500 million from the commander of Iran's Quds Force. The funds were intended to bolster their efforts to obliterate Israel and challenge the United States.

Characterizing Iran as the 'head of the snake,' Katz accused the nation of fueling terrorism across multiple regions. Despite Iran's persistent denial, evidence points to its continuing financial and strategic backing of militant activities not only in Gaza but extending to Lebanon, Syria, Judea, Samaria, and now Yemen, aligning under a banner aimed at Israel's destruction.

