Israel Unveils Iran-Hamas Connection: Major Funding Exposed
Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz discloses evidence of Iran's financial support to Hamas, revealing a $500 million transaction aimed at destroying Israel and opposing the US, strengthening Iran's ties to terrorism across the Middle East.
- Country:
- Israel
In a startling revelation, Israel's Defense Minister, Israel Katz, disclosed for the first time, concrete evidence of communication between Iran and the late Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. This revelation underscores Iran's backing of Hamas's destructive ambitions towards Israel, including responsibility for the deadly events of October 7.
Minister Katz detailed the exchange wherein Hamas leaders requested a hefty sum of USD 500 million from the commander of Iran's Quds Force. The funds were intended to bolster their efforts to obliterate Israel and challenge the United States.
Characterizing Iran as the 'head of the snake,' Katz accused the nation of fueling terrorism across multiple regions. Despite Iran's persistent denial, evidence points to its continuing financial and strategic backing of militant activities not only in Gaza but extending to Lebanon, Syria, Judea, Samaria, and now Yemen, aligning under a banner aimed at Israel's destruction.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Crackdown on Corruption: Former Russian Defense Minister on Trial
India Takes the Lead: Global Forum to Tackle Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing in 2025
Tesla Dealers Under Fire: Unraveling a Wave of Domestic Terrorism
Russia convicts 23 captured Ukrainians on terrorism charges in a trial that Kyiv denounced as a sham, reports AP.
Amit Shah Unveils Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill to Enhance Coordination and Financial Support