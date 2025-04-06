Chaos Erupts in Manipur Amid Waqf Amendment Act Protests
The house of Asker Ali, BJP Minority Morcha's Manipur president, was set aflame by a mob opposing the Waqf Amendment Act. Ali, who initially supported the Act, later apologized amid widespread protests. The Act, aiming to streamline Waqf property management, has sparked significant opposition in Muslim-majority areas.
- Country:
- India
In Manipur's Thoubal district, chaos unfolded as the residence of BJP Minority Morcha's Manipur president, Asker Ali, was set on fire by a mob on Sunday night. The violence was attributed to Ali's support for the controversial Waqf Amendment Act.
The Act, which was recently passed in Parliament, aims to streamline Waqf property management and enhance governance. Despite its legislative success, the Act has met with fierce resistance, particularly in Muslim-majority areas, sparking massive protests across the region.
As protests intensified, with over 5,000 participants disrupting traffic on NH 102, clashes with security forces were reported. Demonstrators voiced strong opposition, labelling the Act as unconstitutional. Security measures have been bolstered in the region to maintain order.
(With inputs from agencies.)
