Chaos Erupts in Manipur Amid Waqf Amendment Act Protests

In Manipur's Thoubal district, chaos unfolded as the residence of BJP Minority Morcha's Manipur president, Asker Ali, was set on fire by a mob on Sunday night. The violence was attributed to Ali's support for the controversial Waqf Amendment Act.

The Act, which was recently passed in Parliament, aims to streamline Waqf property management and enhance governance. Despite its legislative success, the Act has met with fierce resistance, particularly in Muslim-majority areas, sparking massive protests across the region.

As protests intensified, with over 5,000 participants disrupting traffic on NH 102, clashes with security forces were reported. Demonstrators voiced strong opposition, labelling the Act as unconstitutional. Security measures have been bolstered in the region to maintain order.

(With inputs from agencies.)