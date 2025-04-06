Siraj Shines in IPL Return with Stellar Performance
Mohammed Siraj delivered a career-best performance for Gujarat Titans against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. Siraj praised the revocation of the saliva ban, stating it aids bowlers in leg-before and bowled dismissals. He took four key wickets, helping restrict SRH to 152/8. Siraj stands as joint second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2025.
In a dazzling display, Mohammed Siraj delivered his career-best performance for Gujarat Titans against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, reigniting debates around the use of saliva on the cricket ball.
Playing in Hyderabad, Siraj took four crucial wickets, significantly restricting SRH to 152/8. The pacer backed the recent lifting of the saliva ban, initially introduced due to COVID-19 concerns, noting its benefits for bowlers. "If the ball tails a bit, it is a wicket. Without saliva, the ball comes onto the bat easily," remarked Siraj, emphasizing the rule change's advantage in achieving leg-before and bowled dismissals.
With nine wickets in four matches and an economy rate of 7.75, Siraj stands as the joint second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2025, reflecting his unplayable form this season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
