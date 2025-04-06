Tense Standoff at Ghazi Miyan Ki Dargah: Saffron Flags and Slogans Stir Controversy

Tensions flared on Ram Navami as a group of men allegedly scaled the gate of Ghazi Miyan Ki Dargah in Sikandra, hoisting saffron flags and raising slogans, officials reported.

The incident prompted a swift response from local police, who removed the men and are now taking legal measures, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Singh Gunawat.

The Ghazi Miyan Ki Dargah is a site of shared reverence, drawing both Hindu and Muslim devotees. Departmental action is being considered against officers responsible for maintaining peace during the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)