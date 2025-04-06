Left Menu

Tense Standoff at Ghazi Miyan Ki Dargah: Saffron Flags and Slogans Stir Controversy

On Ram Navami, a group of men carrying saffron flags allegedly climbed the gate of Ghazi Miyan Ki Dargah in Sikandra. The men raised slogans, prompting Police action. DCP Kuldeep Singh Gunawat confirmed departmental and legal actions against responsible personnel and indicated the diverse religious significance of the dargah.

Tense Standoff at Ghazi Miyan Ki Dargah: Saffron Flags and Slogans Stir Controversy
Tensions flared on Ram Navami as a group of men allegedly scaled the gate of Ghazi Miyan Ki Dargah in Sikandra, hoisting saffron flags and raising slogans, officials reported.

The incident prompted a swift response from local police, who removed the men and are now taking legal measures, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Singh Gunawat.

The Ghazi Miyan Ki Dargah is a site of shared reverence, drawing both Hindu and Muslim devotees. Departmental action is being considered against officers responsible for maintaining peace during the incident.

