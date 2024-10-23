Left Menu

Sikandar Raza's Record-Smashing T20 Blitz

Sikandar Raza achieved an unbeaten 133 off 43 balls, leading Zimbabwe to a record T20 score of 344/4 in the Africa qualifier against The Gambia. Zimbabwe secured a 290-run victory, setting a new standard for margin in T20 cricket history, and Raza became the first Zimbabwean to hit a T20 century.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2024 19:52 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 19:52 IST
In a spectacular show of prowess, Sikandar Raza smashed an unbeaten 133 off just 43 deliveries, setting a record innings score of 344 for four during Zimbabwe's T20 World Cup sub-regional Africa qualifier against The Gambia in Nairobi on Wednesday.

Raza's explosive knock, featuring 15 sixes, helped Zimbabwe set a new highest total in T20 history, surpassing Nepal's previous record against Mongolia. Dominating the field, Zimbabwe dismissed The Gambia for a meager 54 runs, achieving the largest winning margin in the format by 290 runs, breaking Nepal's earlier mark.

Alongside this feat, Zimbabwe hit a record 27 sixes, thanks largely to openers Brian Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani's initial partnership, and a formidable finish by Clive Madande and Raza. Earlier, Chad Bowes of Canterbury captured attention with the fastest double century in men's List A, marking a day of cricketing records.

(With inputs from agencies.)

