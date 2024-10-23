India U-17 Dominate Brunei with 13-0 Victory

In a remarkable display of skill and teamwork, the India U-17 boys' football team delivered a crushing 13-0 defeat to Brunei during their opening Group D match of the U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers on Wednesday.

The Indian side seized control early, with Vishal Yadav finding the net in the eighth minute, setting the tone for a dominant performance. Md Arbash doubled the tally through a penalty, and Yadav added a second goal, capitalizing on Brunei's defensive lapse.

India maintained relentless pressure, with multiple players contributing to the scoreline, including a Yadav hat-trick and key goals from substitutes. The match concluded with Usham Thoungamba Singh's long-range effort making it 13-0. The team next faces Turkmenistan on Friday.

