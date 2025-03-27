Thrilling Upsets and Dominant Wins Define WTT Star Contender Chennai Qualifiers

The second day of the WTT Star Contender Chennai 2025 qualifiers saw nail-biting action, with Ayhika Mukherjee and Ankur Bhattacharjee clinching an impressive win in mixed doubles. Rallying twice from a game down, the duo showcased resilience, emerging victorious against Anirban Ghosh and Swastika Ghosh in a thrilling five-game encounter.

South Korea's table tennis sensation, Shin Yubin, alongside Ryu Hanna, comfortably cruised into the main draw in women's doubles, overpowering India's Diya Brahmachary and Anjali Rohilla. Meanwhile, the Huang sibling duo from Chinese Taipei dominated over Nashik pair Taneesha Kotecha and Sayali Wani with a decisive straight-games victory.

In singles action, top-seeded international players Niagol Stoyanov and Ho Kwan Kit delivered compelling performances, advancing effortlessly. Wildcards Divyanshi Bhowmick and Poymantee Baisya showed remarkable tenacity in hard-fought, four-game battles against their Indian counterparts, securing their spots in the women's main draw.

(With inputs from agencies.)