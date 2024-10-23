Antoine Dupont Returns: France's Rugby Resurrection

Antoine Dupont has rejoined the French rugby squad, marking his first full team appearance since last year's World Cup. Coach Fabien Galthie announced a 42-player roster for the November tests, featuring matches against Japan, New Zealand, and Argentina.

Dupont, 27, who recently celebrated an Olympic gold medal win with France's sevens rugby team, returns after a significant hiatus following France's quarter-final World Cup loss to South Africa.

The November fixtures come after a tumultuous July tour of Argentina, which entailed legal controversies and disciplinary actions within the squad. Notably, France aims to reinstate strength, albeit affected by injuries to players like Romain Ntamack.

(With inputs from agencies.)