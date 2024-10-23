Global Super League: New T20 Cricket Tournament Sparks Global Interest

A brand-new T20 cricket league, the Global Super League (GSL), is poised to start in Guyana next month, showcasing the rising popularity of the format. With a $1 million prize at stake, cricket franchises from five leading nations will fiercely compete.

The tournament, scheduled in Providence from November 26 to December 6, will feature renowned teams, including the three-time Vitality Blast champions Hampshire Hawks, Guyana Amazon Warriors from the Caribbean Premier League, Rangpur Riders from Bangladesh, Victoria from Australia, and Lahore Qalanders from the Pakistan Super League.

GSL chairman Clive Lloyd, a former West Indies captain, expressed enthusiasm about hosting the tournament, touting it as a spectacle attracting fans worldwide. As cricket's T20 landscape becomes increasingly competitive, with lucrative leagues in South Africa and the UAE, the GSL aims to anchor itself as a prime event in the sporting calendar.

(With inputs from agencies.)