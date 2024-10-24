Left Menu

Rabada Surpasses Morkel: Becomes South Africa's Fifth-Highest Wicket-Taker

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada surpassed Morne Morkel to become the fifth-highest wicket-taker for the Proteas, achieving the milestone during the first Test against Bangladesh. Rabada excelled with a stellar performance that saw him take six wickets in the second innings, cementing his legacy in international cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 10:59 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 10:59 IST
Kagiso Rabada. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has etched his name in the annals of cricket history by surpassing Morne Morkel as the fifth-highest wicket-taker for South Africa in international cricket. Rabada achieved this landmark during the first Test match against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

In a formidable display of pace bowling, Rabada decimated the Bangladeshi batting lineup in their second innings, claiming six wickets for 46 runs in 17.5 overs. The scalps included key players such as Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, and Mushfiqur Rahim, among others, leading South Africa closer to victory.

Rabada's current tally stands at 536 wickets across 231 international matches, surpassing Morkel's 535. His achievements boast an average of 24.18, with best figures of 7/112, including 20 four-wicket hauls and 17 five-wicket hauls. His performance is a testament to his consistency and skill, further illustrated by reaching 300 Test wickets faster than any previous South African bowler.

As South Africa chases a modest target of 107 to clinch victory, they benefited earlier from notable contributions in their first innings, including a century by Kyle Verreynne and a half-century by Wiaan Mulder. Bangladesh, after a determined fightback, set a lead but left Rabada and his team within striking distance of a win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

