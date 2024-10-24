Spin Challenge in Pune: New Zealand vs. India Test Match

New Zealand faced an early spin test on the first day of the second test against India in Pune, reaching 92-2 at lunchtime. Opening batsman Devon Conway led with 47 runs, edging closer to a half-century.

Winning the toss, New Zealand elected to bat and initially made a strong start against India's fast bowlers. However, the introduction of spin turned the game, with Ravichandran Ashwin claiming two important wickets, including new captain Tom Latham for 15 runs.

India's strong home series record is under threat after an eight-wicket loss in Bengaluru, with the final match set to take place in Mumbai. The Black Caps aim to leverage their promising start in the challenging Pune conditions.

