Spinners Dominate as Pakistan Stifles England's Aggression

Pakistan's spinners Sajid Khan and Noman Ali effectively countered England's aggressive tactics on a deliberately slow wicket, reducing them to 110-5 in the third test match. Both spinners bowled impressively to challenge the visitors, with only Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley managing double figures before lunch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rawalpindi | Updated: 24-10-2024 14:09 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 14:09 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

On Thursday, Pakistan's spinners Sajid Khan and Noman Ali struck a significant blow to England's aggressive strategy in the third and final test match. Faced with a deliberately engineered slow and dry wicket, the visitors experienced a setback, reaching 110-5 by lunch.

Off-spinner Khan seized three wickets for 55 runs, while left-arm spinner Ali took two for 53, bowling relentlessly in the first session. The pair exploited the variable bounce of the wicket, which had been dried using industrial fans and heaters to counteract England's 'Bazball' aggressive game plan.

Despite the wicket's challenges, England's openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley initially showed resilience, with Duckett scoring 52 and Crawley 29, before struggling against the spinners. As wickets tumbled, England's captain Ben Stokes remained unbeaten at six, with Jamie Smith not out on five.

