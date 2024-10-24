Left Menu

Rani Rampal: A Journey from Humble Beginnings to Hockey Legend

Rani Rampal, former captain of the Indian women's hockey team, retired after a 16-year career. Starting from a small town, she became a decorated player, leading India to a historic Olympic finish. She debuted internationally at 14, scoring 205 goals, and has received prestigious awards.

Updated: 24-10-2024 14:45 IST
Rani Rampal, the former Indian women's hockey team captain, announced her retirement on Thursday, concluding a remarkable 16-year career. Rampal, who hails from a small town in Haryana, rose to prominence from humble beginnings as her father worked as a cart-puller.

The 29-year-old retires as one of India's most decorated hockey players, having led the women's team to its best-ever Olympic finish, securing fourth place at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

In an emotional press conference, Rampal expressed gratitude for her journey, stating, "I've seen a lot of poverty from childhood but my focus was always to do something and represent the country." A prolific scorer, she made her international debut in 2008 at just 14, scoring 205 goals in 254 appearances for India. Her achievements include the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award and the Padma Shri, both awarded in 2020. Rampal is now serving as the national coach for sub-junior women players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

