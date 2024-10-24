Jamie Smith's Heroic Stand Rescues England in Decisive Test

Jamie Smith delivered a stirring counter-attack, scoring 91 runs to revitalize England after a wobbly start in the third test against Pakistan.

Smith, partnering with Gus Atkinson in a 107-run stand, helped England reach a respectable 244-8 at tea, following a collapse that left them struggling at 118-6.

Pakistan's spin duo, Sajid Khan and Noman Ali, initially dominated by dismantling England's top-order, reducing them to 118-6, but Smith's resilience, including seven sixes, offered England a vital lift.

