Jamie Smith's Heroic Stand Rescues England in Decisive Test
Jamie Smith's aggressive 91 rescued England from a shaky start in the third test against Pakistan. His crucial partnership with Gus Atkinson helped lift England's score to 244-8 at tea. Despite Pakistan's spin attack putting early pressure, England managed to recover with Smith leading the charge.
Jamie Smith delivered a stirring counter-attack, scoring 91 runs to revitalize England after a wobbly start in the third test against Pakistan.
Smith, partnering with Gus Atkinson in a 107-run stand, helped England reach a respectable 244-8 at tea, following a collapse that left them struggling at 118-6.
Pakistan's spin duo, Sajid Khan and Noman Ali, initially dominated by dismantling England's top-order, reducing them to 118-6, but Smith's resilience, including seven sixes, offered England a vital lift.
