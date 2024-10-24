India's Women Cricketers Triumph Over New Zealand with Stellar Bowling Performance

India's women cricket team achieved a remarkable 59-run victory against New Zealand in the first of a three-match ODI series. After a challenging batting performance, India set a target of 228, which New Zealand fell short of by 59 runs.

Outstanding bowling from Radha Yadav, who took 3/35, and Saima Thakor's 2/26, was pivotal in dismissing New Zealand for just 168 runs in 40.4 overs. India's fielders supported the bowlers exceptionally well in containing the opposition.

Despite modest contributions from Tejal Hasabnis (42) and Deepti Sharma (41), India's innings concluded at 227, with Amelia Kerr bagging 4/42 for New Zealand. The Indian team's efforts were enough to seal a convincing opening win.

