Bengal Warriorz Claim First Victory Against UP Yoddhas in a Nail-biter

In an exhilarating Pro-Kabaddi League match, the Bengal Warriorz emerged victorious against the UP Yoddhas, clinching a narrow 32-29 win. The thrilling game highlighted standout performances from both sides.

Maninder Singh, with his impeccable form, was the catalyst for the Warriorz, claiming the majority of their early points. His efforts were bolstered by Nitin Dhankhar and Sushil Kambrekar, who collectively helped thwart the Yoddhas' attempts to gain momentum.

Despite a cautious start to the second half, the match intensified with each team trading points cautiously. Dhankhar's pivotal ALL OUT furthered Bengal's lead, and a robust defensive display by Fazel Atrachali secured the team's first win of the season, much to the Yoddhas' dismay.

(With inputs from agencies.)