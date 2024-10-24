Bengal Warriorz Claim First Victory Against UP Yoddhas in a Nail-biter
Bengal Warriorz secured a narrow victory over UP Yoddhas in the Pro-Kabaddi League, winning 32-29. Maninder Singh was instrumental in Bengal's win, supported by standout performances from Sushil Kambrekar and Nitin Dhankhar. Bharat shone for UP but was unable to lead them to victory.
- Country:
- India
In an exhilarating Pro-Kabaddi League match, the Bengal Warriorz emerged victorious against the UP Yoddhas, clinching a narrow 32-29 win. The thrilling game highlighted standout performances from both sides.
Maninder Singh, with his impeccable form, was the catalyst for the Warriorz, claiming the majority of their early points. His efforts were bolstered by Nitin Dhankhar and Sushil Kambrekar, who collectively helped thwart the Yoddhas' attempts to gain momentum.
Despite a cautious start to the second half, the match intensified with each team trading points cautiously. Dhankhar's pivotal ALL OUT furthered Bengal's lead, and a robust defensive display by Fazel Atrachali secured the team's first win of the season, much to the Yoddhas' dismay.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Seeks Bharat Ratna for Late Ratan Tata
Maharashtra Pushes for Bharat Ratna for Ratan Tata
Golden Eagles Bharat Triumphs: A Beacon for India's Handball Future
Maharashtra Cabinet Backs Bharat Ratna for Late Ratan Tata
Maharashtra cabinet passes resolution to urge Centre to confer 'Bharat Ratna', the country's highest civilian award, on late Ratan Tata.