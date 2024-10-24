Bengal Warriorz Triumph Over UP Yoddhas in Thrilling Pro-Kabaddi Clash

The Bengal Warriorz claimed a thrilling 32-29 win over the UP Yoddhas in a nail-biting Pro-Kabaddi League match on Thursday. Key players Maninder Singh, Sushil Kambrekar, and Nitin Dhankhar contributed significantly to the Warriorz's victory, while Bharat was the standout performer for the Yoddhas with 13 points.

The match began with Maninder setting the pace for the Warriorz, accumulating most of the points early on, supported by Dhankhar's dynamic performance. By halftime, the Warriorz led narrowly at 12-11, as they fought to maintain their edge against a determined Yoddhas squad.

In the final moments, the Warriorz elevated their game. Dhankhar delivered an ALL OUT on the Yoddhas, extending their lead, followed by solid defensive strategies spearheaded by Fazel Atrachali. These efforts culminated in the Warriorz securing their first victory of the season, setting a positive tone for future matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)