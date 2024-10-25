Left Menu

Megan Rapinoe Urges WNBA Stars to Innovate Amidst Record Growth

Megan Rapinoe advises WNBA players to seize the moment after opting out of their collective bargaining agreement. The league's success, driven by a new television deal and heightened viewership, encourages bold renegotiation. As a pioneer in equity initiatives, Rapinoe's insights push for transformative strategies in women's sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 04:58 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 04:58 IST
Megan Rapinoe

Retired soccer icon Megan Rapinoe has called on WNBA players to "go for the jugular" following their decision to exit the current collective bargaining agreement. This move comes on the back of a landmark season marked by record viewership and a $200 million per season television deal inked in July.

The existing agreement, initially set to last until 2027, will now see players and the league returning to the negotiation table after 2025. Rapinoe, previously at the forefront of the pay equity movement in U.S. sports, argues the early opt-out signifies the outmoded nature of current contracts.

Underpinning this transformational phase is the rising popularity of the WNBA, bolstered by a standout rookie class featuring stars like Caitlin Clark. Rapinoe, alongside fiancé and co-business partner Sue Bird, emphasizes the unprecedented opportunity this surge in interest presents for evolving women's sports economics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

